PumaPay Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $578,482.92 and $136.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

