Pundi X[new] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

