Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN)
