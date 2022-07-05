Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 129,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
