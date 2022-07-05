Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 129,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,630. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

