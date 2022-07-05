QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

