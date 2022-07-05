Quant Achieves Market Capitalization of $719.53 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Quant coin can now be bought for $59.60 or 0.00293781 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $719.53 million and $32.68 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000395 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.02150504 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002318 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

