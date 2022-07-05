Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 27829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$16.14 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

