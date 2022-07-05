Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $83,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 227.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,145. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. 124,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10,977,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

