Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Bath & Body Works worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

