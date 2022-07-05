Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $169.73 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $169,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,156. The company has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.69. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

