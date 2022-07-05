Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $43.41 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $43,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.64. 7,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.84. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

