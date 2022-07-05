Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $63.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Kroger worth $63,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Kroger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

KR stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

