Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 279.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.13% of NVR worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.

NVR stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,209.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4,751.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

