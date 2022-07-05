Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

CDNS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,644. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $7,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,201,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

