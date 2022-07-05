Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 236,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $107,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 237,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,402,390. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.