Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 65,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 675.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,657. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

