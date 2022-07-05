Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 22,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $392.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,271. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.
INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.