Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 571,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.38. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $33,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

