Raymond James Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$24.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.06.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. 48,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$13.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,577.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,627,154.90. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 621,300 shares of company stock worth $9,922,782.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.