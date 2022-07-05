Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)
