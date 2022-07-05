Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.23

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

