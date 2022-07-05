Regents of The University of California Buys 3,146 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regents of The University of California raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Datadog were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $6.10 on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 99,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,387. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,901,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,179,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,145. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

