Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Sells 16,012 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 562,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,440. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RLMD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

