Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of RNLX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $34.98.
About Renalytix (Get Rating)
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renalytix (RNLX)
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.