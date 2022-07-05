Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.10. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renalytix by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 415,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 44.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

