REPO (REPO) Hits One Day Volume of $61,927.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $61,927.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015950 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.