Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

7/5/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

6/23/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($46.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/23/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.80 ($42.50) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($57.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €31.60 ($32.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.60 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/30/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €46.00 ($47.92) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($57.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/18/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €44.00 ($45.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($57.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($46.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($46.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

SZG traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.82 ($23.77). 123,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42. Salzgitter AG has a 1-year low of €23.60 ($24.58) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.