Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 5th (888, ALT, AYI, BME, BNZL, BP, BPTS, BWAY, CINE, CML)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 5th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on the stock.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

