Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 5th (888, ALT, AYI, BME, BNZL, BP, BPTS, BWAY, CINE, CML)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 5th:

888 (LON:888) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on the stock.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on the stock.

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) target price on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

