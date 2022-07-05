Revomon (REVO) Price Tops $0.0724 on Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $57,098.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00681397 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015585 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.