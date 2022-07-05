Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,224. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.