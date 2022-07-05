RiverTree Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.