RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 1,779,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.