Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $190.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

