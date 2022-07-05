Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.8 days.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $335.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.04. Roche has a 12 month low of $299.01 and a 12 month high of $430.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.