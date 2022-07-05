Ron E. Jackson Acquires 5,900 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PEB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 1,460,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

