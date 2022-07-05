Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $577.57 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,476 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 10.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.58% of S&P Global worth $577,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of SPGI opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.50 and its 200-day moving average is $387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

