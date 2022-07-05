Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,665,882 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 6.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $356,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

