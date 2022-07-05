Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €630.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €630.00 ($656.25) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €645.00 ($671.88) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($677.08) target price on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

EPA KER traded up €3.15 ($3.28) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €490.40 ($510.83). The stock had a trading volume of 142,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €488.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €577.92. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

