Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

