Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

