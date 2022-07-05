Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.57.
RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200 over the last ninety days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.
About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royalty Pharma (RPRX)
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.