Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.39.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.62. 143,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,069. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.58 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.76.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.