Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 309895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a market cap of C$564.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0196296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

