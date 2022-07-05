SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.29

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006395 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $40,043.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00681397 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00089797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015585 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,699,784 coins and its circulating supply is 3,672,642 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

