SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $528.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

