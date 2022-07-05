Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 24,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,743,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 482,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

