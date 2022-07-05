Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given New SEK 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

