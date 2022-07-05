SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 26.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. SAP has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SAP from €141.22 ($147.10) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

