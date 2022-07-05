Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Given New €518.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($677.08) to €518.00 ($539.58) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SUVPF stock remained flat at $$341.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.61 and its 200-day moving average is $442.77. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $736.22.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

