Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Schmitt Industries ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.36% and a negative net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schmitt Industries (Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.