Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Trimmed by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

