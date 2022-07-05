Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

