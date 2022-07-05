Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

